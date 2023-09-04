MOSEL, Wis. (WFRV) – A Sheboygan Falls resident is dead after going into Lake Michigan and not resurfacing just off the coast of Whistling Straits on Monday afternoon.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call shortly after 3:00 p.m. in reference to a 62-year-old man from Sheboygan Falls who had been pulled to the beach area on the eastern side of Whistling Straits Golf Course.

The man reportedly was on a boat on Lake Michigan when he went into the water and did not resurface. It is believed that the boat was not underway when the incident occurred.

The other person with him on the boat, a 57-year-old man from Sheboygan Falls, pulled him to the shoreline and began lifesaving measures, but was unsuccessful.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation, and names will not be released until Tuesday.

No additional information was provided.