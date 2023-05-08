SOMERS, Wis. (WFRV) – A 39-year-old Wisconsin man is dead after drowning in a river after he heroically saved his brother, who was also struggling in the river.

According to a release, on May 7 at around 1:30 p.m., deputies with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2000 block of Sheridan Road in the Village of Somers for a possible drowning.

Preliminary investigations reveal that an adult man was swimming in the Pike River and began to struggle. A child that was with the man left to get help. That is when the man’s brother and another adult came down and jumped in the water to save him.

As the struggling swimmer was pulled to the shore, the brother, identified as Adrian Sanchez-Trujillo, 39, who had heroically jumped in to save him, went under and did not resurface.

Deputies arriving on the scene immediately entered the water and attempted to locate Adrian Sanchez-Trujillo. The drone unit was also deployed to assist in the search.

At around 2:50 p.m., Adrian Sanchez-Trujillo was located in the water by Somers Rescue, where he was unconscious and not breathing. He was immediately transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead by the Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office.

“The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office expresses our deepest condolences to the family,” wrote deputies on the agency’s Facebook page. “Families that may need assistance in dealing with this tragedy are encouraged to contact the Kenosha County Mental Health Resource Center.”

Deputies are asking anyone with information on this incident to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office at (262) 605-5100. No additional details were provided.