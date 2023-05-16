LEEDS, Wis. (WFRV) – A 46-year-old Wisconsin man is facing his fourth OWI charge after being arrested on Monday evening in the southern part of the state.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a report at around 7:45 p.m. of a vehicle traveling northbound on State Highway 22 in the Town of Leeds.

The driver was reportedly displaying poor and dangerous driving behaviors, including driving left of the center line and stopping in the middle of the highway.

The caller was able to keep deputies updated on the location of the driver and eventually the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop.

During the traffic stop, the driver, identified as Duh Thang, 46 from Madison, was showing signs of impairment. The deputy conducted an OWI investigation and determined Thang was impaired.

Thang was arrested and taken to the Columbia County Jail for allegedly operating while intoxicated, his fourth offense.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement regarding what to do if you see erratic behavior on the roadways.

“Impaired driving is dangerous for those traveling on our roadways,” said Sheriff Roger Brandner. “If you see dangerous driving behavior on the roadways of Columbia County, please contact the Sheriff’s Office. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the citizen who reported the dangerous driving behavior for helping keep our roads safe.”

No additional details were provided.