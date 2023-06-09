BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in southeastern Wisconsin say that a man escaped from a second-story window with help from some neighbors during a house fire on Thursday evening.

According to the Beaver Dam Fire Department, authorities received a report of a porch fire on the 200 block of East Third Street in Beaver Dam just before 7:30 p.m. on June 8.

Photo Credit: Beaver Dam Fire Department

The Beaver Dam Fire Department immediately responded and found a two-story single-family residence with fire showing on the first and second floors.

The first crews on the scene encountered heavy fire conditions but were able to bring the fire under control within 30 minutes, the release states.

Authorities say that two people were home at the time of the fire and that one resident was able to exit the building safely, but another resident, who was upstairs at the time, had to escape through a second-story window and get onto the roof.

The release noted that neighbors were able to safely assist him off of the roof.

Crews remained on the scene for several hours to conduct overhaul operations and ensure the fire was fully extinguished.

The Beaver Dam Fire Department would like to take this time to remind our citizens to always have a fire escape plan and two exits in case of an emergency. Chief Michael Wesle, Beaver Dam Fire Department

Assisting on the scene was the:

Beaver Dam Police Department

Juneau Fire Department

Fox Lake Fire Department

Horicon Fire Department

Alliant Energy.

The Hustisford Fire Department and Watertown Fire Department staffed the Beaver Dam Fire Station for the duration of the incident.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and there was no information provided on the estimated dollar damage amount caused by the fire.