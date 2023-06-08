WESTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 34-year-old Wisconsin man was indicted by a federal grand jury on Thursday for drug crimes involving fentanyl and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Jacob L. Gould from Weston was indicted by U.S. Attorney Timothy O’Shea for his role in allegedly wanting to distribute the deadly drug.

The indictment alleges that twice on January 6, 2023, Gould possessed fentanyl with intent to distribute and that one of the possessions with intent to distribute involved 40 grams or more of fentanyl.

The indictment also charges Gould with possession of a 9mm handgun and a loaded magazine, which he was prohibited from having due to a previous felony offense.

If convicted, Gould faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 5 years and a maximum of 40 years in federal prison on the count alleging the possession of 40 grams or more of fentanyl, 20 years on the second drug count, and 15 years on the gun count.

The charges against Gould are the result of an investigation by the FBI’s Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force, comprised of investigators from the FBI, Everest Metro Police Department, Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Wausau Police Department, and Wisconsin National Guard Counter Drug Program, with the assistance of the Marathon County District Attorney’s Office.