ENDEAVOR, Wis. (WFRV) – A man in Marquette County was taken into custody and charged after an alleged disturbance involving a pellet gun.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin posted on its Facebook page about a recent disturbance that happened around the Lions Park in the Village of Endeavor. On the evening of August 13, a call came reporting that there were multiple shots fired by a pellet gun and someone was hurt.

A victim reportedly told authorities that the suspect said he was a cop and told someone that was riding a bicycle to ‘get in his vehicle’. The release says that the suspect was a man and that once at the park, there was a verbal argument.

This allegedly led to the suspect shooting a pellet gun out the window of the vehicle as he was driving away. Witnesses were reportedly able to identify the man that shot the gun.

Authorities eventually approached the suspect’s residence and took him into custody. The suspect was identified as Eric Haakonson.

Court records show that Haakonson has been officially charged with 15 counts of 1st-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety. He was also charged with impersonating a peace officer and disorderly conduct.

Haakonson posted his cash bond of $20,000 and is due back in court on September 28 for his initial appearance.

No additional information was provided.