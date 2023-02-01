WYOMING, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from southwest Wisconsin is facing a charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a weapon after a woman died in a shooting incident.

According to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office, on January 25 around 8:45 p.m., a call came in about a possible shooting at the 4300 block of Percussion Rock Road. A woman was sent to a local hospital.

34-year-old Timothy Sontic was reportedly taken into custody and tentatively charged with Injury by Negligent Use of a Weapon. On January 30 the woman reportedly died from the injuries of the shooting.

Authorities say that charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a weapon have been filed in Iowa County Circuit Court against Sontic. Sontic is still at the Iowa County Jail on a $250,000 cash bond.

The identity of the victim was not released. Court records show that Sontic is scheduled to appear in court on February 2 for his initial appearance.

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.