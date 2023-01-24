FITCHBURG, Wis. (WFRV) – A 34-year-old Wisconsin man is facing several charges after being involved in a hit-and-run and fleeing officers during a traffic stop.

According to the Fitchburg Police Department, on Saturday, January 21, 2023, around 5:00 p.m., officers were investigating a hit-and-run crash between two vehicles in the 6300 block of Nesbitt Road.

While investigating the crash, authorities noticed the offending vehicle drive past the accident.

The officer then followed the suspect car and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver, identified as Alexander J. Sandoval from Oregon, Wisconsin, refused to stop and allegedly fled at a high rate of speed.

The officer terminated their attempt to stop the car due to safety concerns.

However, a Dane County Sheriff’s Deputy was nearby and observed Sandoval driving toward them. A tire deflation device was deployed and successfully flattened Sandoval’s tires.

Sandoval then got out of the vehicle and fled into a nearby field. Eventually, authorities were able to track him down and take him into custody without further incident.

Alexander Sandoval is being charged with the following:

Operating While Intoxicated (4th Offense) Felony H

Operating w/ PAC (4th Offense) Felony H

Vehicle Operator Flee/Elude Officer Felony I

Hit and Run Misdemeanor U

Resisting or Obstructing an Officer Misdemeanor A



Sandoval is expected to have his initial appearance in Dane County Circuit Court on Tuesday.

No further information was provided.