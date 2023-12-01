MARQUETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 58-year-old Wisconsin man is being held on a $100,000 cash bond after allegedly abusing his stepson with a cattle prod.

According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received information that an adult male victim had scars and scabs on his torso that he received from his stepfather.

The victim indicated that his stepfather had allegedly used a cattle prod on him, is allowed one meal per day, and has been forced to sleep outside at times.

The victim also told authorities that the day prior, his stepfather, later identified as Philip Rose of Montello, grabbed him around the neck, slammed him to the ground, and began to curb-stomp him after trying to go into the residence to get gloves.

The victim mentioned another alleged incident where a cattle prod was used on him. He was choked and hit in the head with a fist. The victim had broken ribs and other chest trauma as a result of the incident.

Court records show that Rose is facing het

Aggravated Battery-Intend GreatBod. Harm Domestic Abuse

Intimidate Victim/Threaten Force, etc. Domestic Abuse

Intentionally Subject an Individual at Risk to Abuse – Cause Bodily Harm Domestic Abuse

Strangulation and Suffocation Domestic Abuse

Possession of Electric Weapon

Substantial Battery-Intend Bodily Harm Domestic Abuse

Strangulation and Suffocation Domestic Abuse

Possession of Electric Weapon

Strangulation and Suffocation Domestic Abuse

Battery Domestic Abuse



Rose is expected to return to Marquette County Court on December 4 for his initial appearance.

No additional details were provided.