EMMET, Wis. (WFRV) – A man allegedly involved in a minor hit-and-run crash fled the scene and then reportedly crashed his own vehicle, causing serious injury to himself in southeast Wisconsin on Tuesday.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, preliminary investigations show a 67-year-old man from Cambria was suspected of being involved in a minor hit-and-run crash on State Highway 26 in the town of Oak Grove.

It was reported that the striking vehicle fled the scene southbound. As deputies responded to locate the vehicle, updates were received that the striking truck was traveling at a high rate of speed and had eventually exited and crashed.

A responding deputy arrived at the crash, and the man was found trapped and unresponsive but still breathing inside the truck.

The man was extricated by the Watertown Fire Department and was transported by Flight For Life to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. The status of the man is unknown at this time.

Both crashes remain under investigation by the Crash Investigation Team. Excessive speed was a factor in the seriousness of the second crash.

No further information was provided.

This is a developing story, and Local 5 News will update this if any additional details are released following the two crashes in Dodge County.