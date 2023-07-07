Police units responds to the scene of an emergency.

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 56-year-old Wisconsin man was taken into custody on Thursday after allegedly driving intoxicated and crashing into several vehicles.

According to the Janesville Police Department, officers responded to a report of a hit and run to an occupied vehicle at the intersection of Delevan Drive and Beloit Avenue.

The suspect vehicle was described as a red Ford F150 that left the scene north on Delevan Drive and had front-end damage.

A short time later, an officer with the Janesville Police Department observed the F150 traveling east on East Milwaukee Street and turning north on Richards Court. When the officer turned around to follow the vehicle, it had disappeared.

Eventually, another officer was able to locate the F150 on Pontiac Drive, where a traffic stop was initiated. As the officer was approaching the vehicle to make contact with the driver, the suspect, identified as Chad P. Measner, took off.

A pursuit between the Janesville Police Department and Measner ensued. Authorities report that while in pursuit, Measner did not navigate a T intersection and continued straight, eventually smashing into an occupied residence.

Measner was arrested after the crash without further incident, and officers say that he appeared to be intoxicated. A quick search of Measner’s criminal history revealed that he has had three prior convictions for OWI.

Court records show that Measner has officially been charged with the following:

1st-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety Felony

Hit and Run Misdemeanor

OWI (4th) Felony

Vehicle Operator Flee/Elude Officer Felony

2nd-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety Felony



Measner made his initial court appearance on Friday and was given a $20,000 cash bond. He is expected to be back in court on August 2 for an adjourned initial appearance.

No additional details were provided.