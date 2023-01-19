SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 22-year-old Wisconsin man accused of shooting two teenagers to death in southeast Wisconsin has been officially charged.

According to a press release, Brandon J. Randall of South Milwaukee has been charged in connection to the deaths of two teenagers.

On Thursday, December 29, 2022, police responded to the area of 5th Avenue and Bay Heights Road in South Milwaukee. There, they found two teenagers shot to death inside a vehicle.

Preliminary investigations led to the arrest of Randall on January 10, 2023, in the City of Milwaukee. Police say Randall was an acquaintance of at least one of the victims.

The motive, however, is still under investigation at this time.

Court documents show that Randall has been charged with the following:

1st-Degree Intentional Homicide Modifier: Use of a Dangerous Weapon Modifier: Habitual Criminality Repeater Felony A

Possess Firearm – Convicted of a Felony Modifier: Habitual Criminality Repeater Felony G

Sell/Deliver/Possess Firearm Silencer Modifier: Habitual Criminality Repeater Felony H



If convicted, Randall will spend the rest of his life behind bars. He is currently being held on a $500,000 cash bond and is expected to be back in court on January 25, 2023, for a preliminary hearing.

Local 5 News will update this when more details are released.