MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man was found hiding in a cornfield on Sunday and arrested after allegedly beating a woman with a wooden luggage rack at a hotel.

According to the Madison Police Department, officers were called to a hotel on the 4800 block of Hayes Road shortly after 5:30 p.m. for a report of a domestic disturbance.

Officials say that 37-year-old Michael D. Madlock reportedly physically assaulted a woman and hit her with a wooden luggage rack as she attempted to call for help.

Madlock left the hotel before officers arrived on the scene, but he was spotted by an officer near Portage Road and Melody Lane.

Upon making contact with Madlock, he allegedly fled police and ran into a cornfield. A perimeter was established, and a K9 Unit and its handler responded to the scene. The K9 and its handler located Madlock and got him to surrender without further incident.

Madlock was taken to the Dane County Jail, and charges, such as domestic false imprisonment, domestic intimidation of a victim, and resisting arrest, are expected to be referred to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office.

Court records show that Madlock is already facing numerous cases in Dane County, including a substantial battery charge from April 2022.

No additional details were provided.