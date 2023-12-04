DALLAS, Wis. (WFRV) – A 44-year-old Wisconsin man is facing formal charges after he was allegedly found passed out behind the wheel on a highway before authorities arrested him for his tenth OWI.

According to a release, authorities in Barron County received a call about a suspicious vehicle parked at the end of a driveway on Friday, December 1.

A deputy arriving on the scene located the vehicle in the driving lane of Highway A in the Village of Dallas and reportedly saw a man, later identified as 44-year-old Levi Lauritsen from Wheeler, passed out behind the wheel.

Standard Field Sobriety Tests were given, and as a result of the test, Lauritsen was placed under arrest for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, his tenth offense. Additionally, he is facing another charge for operating while revoked.

Lauritsen was taken to the Barron County Jail, and court records show that he was in court on Monday, where a $10,000 cash bond was set.

He is expected to return to the Barron County Courthouse on Wednesday, December 6, for an adjourned initial appearance.

No additional details were provided.