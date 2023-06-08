PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WFRV) – A man in southwestern Wisconsin was taken into custody at a Motel 6 following a monthlong investigation.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s posted about a monthlong investigation on its Facebook page that led to a man’s arrest. On June 5, a search warrant was executed in 33-year-old Joshua Moeck’s Motel 6 room.

He was reportedly taken into custody and authorities searched his motel room. ‘Numerous’ items of evidentiary value were seized, according to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.

The following items were reportedly taken from the room:

Methamphetamine

Methamphetamine smoking devices

Illicit steroids

Items vindictive of selling methamphetamine and steroids

Numerous electronic devices

Moeck was sent to the Crawford County Jail on charges of the following:

54 counts of Possession of child pornography

Conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of THC

Felony bail jumping

Authorities mentioned that during the course of the investigation that several other people were identified as being involved in the illegal use and/or sale of narcotics. More people could reportedly be facing charges.

The case is still under investigation. Multiple agencies reportedly assisted the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.

No additional information was provided.