PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WFRV) – A man in southwestern Wisconsin was taken into custody at a Motel 6 following a monthlong investigation.
The Crawford County Sheriff’s posted about a monthlong investigation on its Facebook page that led to a man’s arrest. On June 5, a search warrant was executed in 33-year-old Joshua Moeck’s Motel 6 room.
He was reportedly taken into custody and authorities searched his motel room. ‘Numerous’ items of evidentiary value were seized, according to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.
The following items were reportedly taken from the room:
- Methamphetamine
- Methamphetamine smoking devices
- Illicit steroids
- Items vindictive of selling methamphetamine and steroids
- Numerous electronic devices
Moeck was sent to the Crawford County Jail on charges of the following:
- 54 counts of Possession of child pornography
- Conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Possession of THC
- Felony bail jumping
Authorities mentioned that during the course of the investigation that several other people were identified as being involved in the illegal use and/or sale of narcotics. More people could reportedly be facing charges.
The case is still under investigation. Multiple agencies reportedly assisted the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.
No additional information was provided.