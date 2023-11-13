TOMAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man who’s been in jail eight times since March 2021 was arrested again last Wednesday after leading deputies on a vehicle pursuit and fleeing on foot while yielding large amounts of methamphetamine and marijuana.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to State Highway 21 and County Highway M in Tomah on November 8 for a vehicle pursuit involving the Fort McCoy Police Department.

Fort McCoy Police Department identified the driver as 42-year-old Michael B. Kinglsey from Tomah and relayed the information to the Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies, who were becoming involved in the chase.

Eventually, Kingsley’s vehicle came to a stop at 21105 Flag Avenue. Kingsley reportedly got out of the vehicle and began fleeing law enforcement on foot.

A perimeter was established by the Fort McCoy Police Department, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, and the Wisconsin State Patrol. Canine Rebel from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was requested to the scene.

Canine Rebel tracked Kingsley through the woods and located him hiding in a ravine nearly 300 yards from the vehicle. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Authorities searched Kingsley’s vehicle and found large amounts of methamphetamine and marijuana.

Kingsley is facing the following charges:

Possess w/Intent-Amphetamine/Methamphetamine/etc.(>50g) – Second or Subsequent Offense

Possess w/Intent-THC (<=200g) – Second or Subsequent Offense

Maintain Drug Trafficking Place – Second or Subsequent Offense

Possession of THC (2nd+ Offense)

Possess Drug Paraphernalia to Manufacture, Compound, Convert, Produce, or Store Methamphetamine

Possess Drug Paraphernalia

1st-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety

1st-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety

Vehicle Operator Flee/Elude Officer

Bail Jumping-Felony

Bail Jumping-Felony

Bail Jumping-Felony

Bail Jumping-Felony

Bail Jumping-Felony

Bail Jumping-Felony

Resisting or Obstructing an Officer

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says that since being released from prison in March of 2021, Kingsley has been booked into the Monroe County Jail eight times on new charges.

Many of these charges include drug possession, drug possession with intent to deliver, operating while intoxicated, operating with a revoked license, fleeing officers, and bail jumping.

From these past cases, Kingsley has been given bond amounts totaling $7,000 in cash bonds and $7,500 in signature bonds. As these bonds did not appear enough for Kingsley to stop offending or appear for his court hearings, the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office requested a $100,000 cash bond during his bond hearing on November 10.

Although not agreeing with the $100,000 request, Judge Richard Radcliffe ordered a substantial $50,000 cash bond for Kingsley. Kingsley is currently incarcerated in the Monroe County Jail, and this incident is still under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Court records show that Kingsley will return to court on November 27 for his initial appearance.