(WFRV) – A 51-year-old man from southern Wisconsin has been sentenced for sex trafficking charges including one involving a minor.

According to a release from the Western District of Wisconsin, Cory Hereford from the City of Beloit will spend the next 20 years in prison for the charges.

Hereford was convicted after a four-day trial back in February 2022 of:

Sex Trafficking

Conspiracy to Commit Sex Trafficking

Maintaining a Property for the Purpose of Distributing and Using Controlled Substances

Having Committed Sex Trafficking of a Minor Previously Convicted of a Crime that Required Registering as a Sex Offender



Cory Hereford (Wisconsin Department of Corrections Sex Offender Registry) from 2015.

Evidence at the trial showed Hereford and co-defendant, Tonyiel Partee from Janesville targeted an adult victim struggling with drug addiction to engage in commercial sex.

“This defendant preyed on vulnerable young women, and he cruelly exploited their addictions for his own profit,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “This conviction shows that the Civil Rights Division is committed to seeking justice for survivors of sex trafficking. We will work tirelessly to hold traffickers accountable for these heinous crimes that erode the safety of our communities.”

The release states that he also enticed a 16-year-old at the time. In some instances, Hereford reportedly threatened to withhold the heroin to induce withdrawal sickness as a means of getting the victims to engage in prostitution for his profit.

“Hereford exploited young and vulnerable women, leveraging drug addiction to force them into prostitution,” said U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea of the Western District of Wisconsin. “My office is committed to working with our law enforcement partners to hold such predators accountable for their crimes.”

Hereford will be supervised for 20 additional years following his release from prison.

The case was investigated by the Janesville Police Department, with the assistance of the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation and the Rock County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Julie Pfluger of the Western District of Wisconsin and Trial Attorney Slava Kuperstein of the Civil Rights Division’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit prosecuted the case.