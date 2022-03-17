MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man who was convicted of killing and dismembering his parents was sentenced to life without parole.

A judge saying his obligation to protect the public required the stiffest possible sentence for Chandler Halderson.

The 24-year-old was convicted in January of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and hiding a corpse in the July deaths of Bart and Krista Halderson.

Chandler Halderson is escorted into the Dane County Circuit Court for his sentencing hearing, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Halderson, convicted of killing his parents last summer, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. (Kayla Wolf/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)

Circuit Judge John Hyland sentences Chandler Halderson to life in prison without the possibility of parole, Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the Dane County Circuit Court in Madison, Wis. Halderson was convicted of killing his parents last summer. (Kayla Wolf/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)

Chandler Halderson reads a statement during his sentencing hearing, Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the Dane County Circuit Court in Madison, Wis. Halderson, convicted of killing his parents last summer, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. (Kayla Wolf/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)

Investigators said Halderson killed his parents after his father discovered he had been lying about attending a technical college.

Prosecutors said it was one in a web of lies he told about work, school and being on a police scuba dive team.