(WFRV) – A man from Stoughton was sentenced to prison after he robbed three banks, including one in Tennessee, all within a two-week period.

According to officials, 52-year-old Todd Templeton was sentenced to ten years in prison for three bank robberies. Templeton pleaded guilty to the charges on Nov. 3, 2021.

Back on Feb. 24, 2021, Templeton robbed an Associated Bank in Stoughton. He reportedly approached a teller and showed a black handgun that was tucked into his waistband. He demanded money saying ‘Don’t press any buttons.’

Two days later on Feb. 26, authorities responded to a residence in the Town of Dunn after Templeton reportedly crashed a stolen snowmobile. He was also warming his hands on the gas grill of the person who called the authorities.

Templeton apparently admitted to drinking alcohol and using cocaine. He was admitted to a hospital because his hand and feet were injured from cold exposure.

On March 1, he left the hospital against medical advice and reportedly stole a family member’s truck. Two days later, he robbed another Associated Bank in Madison. Templeton gave the teller a note saying that he was armed and demanded money.

Ten days later, on March 11, Templeton robbed a SunTrust Bank in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He went up to a banker and pulled a handgun from his waistband. He said ‘I want you to empty the vault, this is a robbery.’

FBI task force agents later took Templeton into custody. He said that the gun was a BB gun.

During these offenses, Templeton was on supervised release after he served around 11 years in federal prison for a 2007 bank robbery. He was released from federal prison on Jan. 27, 2021.

All in all, Templeton will serve a total of 13 years in prison. The judge sentenced him to an additional three years in prison after revoking his supervised release in the 2007 case.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.