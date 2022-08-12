KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Following a nearly one-year-long investigation, one Wisconsin man is facing over $4,000 in citations for hanging up anti-Semitic flyers.

The Kenosha Police Department posted on its Facebook page about an investigation into the distribution of anti-semitic flyers. The investigation started in December of 2021.

The flyers were reportedly showing up on vehicles’ windshields, driveways and walkways. Police said that technically the flyer is a form of free speech, but ‘many’ members of the community had concerns about the materials.

The community wondered if the distribution of the flyers qualified as a hate crime. Police said that it did not qualify.

On August 10 the Kenosha Police Department reportedly issued 23 citations to a 56-year-old man from Kenosha. The citations are for violating Kenosha City ordinance 11.02U.

That ordinance reads:

Littering. Throw, place or deposit any paper, glass, bottle, cans, containers, grass clippings, rubbish, waste, filth or other debris upon private property without consent of the owner or occupant, or upon the streets, alleys, highways, sidewalks, parks, or beaches, or into any pond, stream, river or lake. Kenosha City ordinance

Each citation has a fine of $187 and can be argued in Municipal Court.