SPRINGVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 36-year-old Wisconsin man was arrested on Sunday night after he allegedly got into an argument while he was drunk, displayed a weapon, and then fled deputies, leading to a standoff.

According to a Facebook post, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at around 7:50 p.m. on May 14 advising that Norman A. Mickelson, 36, from Wisconsin Dells, was getting into a physical dispute with the caller.

Deputies responded to the scene in the small town of Springville, and after arriving on the scene, they observed Mickelson fleeing from the residence with a long rifle in his hands.

Mickelson reportedly failed to obey commands from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office and continued fleeing into the woods. He fled all the way to a neighboring residence, and deputies created a perimeter to ensure Mickelson could not escape.

Deputies began to negotiate with Mickelson, asking him to exit the home without further incident, to which he initially refused.

A drone team was called in to attempt to get a visual on Mickelson inside the home, but those attempts were unsuccessful as Mickelson closed the blinds in the room he was hiding in.

Negotiations with Mickelson persisted through the use of a public announcement system and after two hours, Mickelson complied and exited the residence, where he was taken into custody without further incident.

K9 Tekla with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office was deployed in an attempt to locate the firearm that Mickelson was in possession of. After a brief search, K9 Tekla found the rifle in a wooded area nearby the residence.

Court records show that Mickelson is charged with the following:

Operate Firearm While Intoxicated Misdemeanor A

Resisting or Obstructing an Officer Misdemeanor A

4th Degree Sexual Assault Misdemeanor A



Mickelson made his initial court appearance on Tuesday and is expected to be back on June 19 for a pre-trial conference. He has since posted bond for $200.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says this incident remains under investigation, and no further details will be released at this time.