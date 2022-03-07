RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Wisconsin is facing charges after he had an open can of beer in a police lobby and allegedly said he would kill multiple officers.

According to a criminal complaint, on March 3 officers were sent to the Racine County Jail public lobby for a person that was drinking beer and refusing to leave. When officers arrived they identified the man as 47-year-old Shawn Londre.

Londre was reportedly sitting in a chair in the public lobby and holding an open can of Ice House Beer. After multiple commands from officers, Londre got up and left the lobby.

Multiple people in the lobby reportedly said they were uncomfortable due to Londre’s behavior. Those in the lobby mentioned that he was slurring his words, had difficulties walking straight and had an odor of intoxicants.

Londre was issued a citation for disorderly conduct and for open beverage in certain places. He then refused to leave the area and crumpled up the citations.

He was eventually placed under arrest by officers and a search found a pint-size vodka bottle in his pocket. Londre was sent to a hospital because of his intoxication.

When he was in the ER, Londre reportedly refused to sit on the hospital bed and yelled that he was going to kill multiple officers.

Londre is scheduled to be in court on May 2 at 8:30 a.m. He was officially charged with disorderly conduct.