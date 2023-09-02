PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WFRV) – A man is in custody after officers allegedly caught him shooting ‘multiple times’ at coyotes in southwestern Wisconsin while reportedly under the influence of a controlled substance.

According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, suspicious activity was reported around 9:45 p.m. on August 27 on Coachman’s Drive in Prairie du Chien after a gunshot was heard.

When a deputy responded to the area, they found a vehicle parked in the roadway with its headlights off.

After an investigation, it was determined that the driver of the vehicle, later identified as 40-year-old Joshua Osterhaus, had allegedly shot multiple times at coyotes in a nearby field. Deputies say that Osterhaus was under the influence of a restricted controlled substance at the time.

Osterhaus, an Eastman resident, was taken into custody and taken to the Crawford County Jail on the following charges:

Operating a Motor Vehicle while Under the Influence of a Restricted Controlled Substance

Using a Firearm while Under the Influence of a Restricted Controlled Substance

Misdemeanor / Felony Bail Jumping

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Prairie du Chien Police Department. No other information was provided.