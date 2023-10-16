JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – What started out as a disturbance at a sports bar ended up in a nearby river after a man attempted to flee police in southern Wisconsin.

On Saturday, October 14, shortly before 10:15 p.m., officers with the Janesville Police Department observed a disturbance occurring in the parking lot of Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill on the 200 block of West Milwaukee Street.

While on the scene, the officer heard a gunshot, which came from a vehicle leaving the parking lot. The officer observed a male, later identified as 34-year-old Erik Heise, get out from the passenger seat in the vehicle and start walking away.

The officer attempted to stop Heise, who began running and drew the firearm from a holster.

The firearm was dropped by Heise, and he reportedly continued running before he eventually jumped into the Rock River, just east of Festival Street.

With help from a Janesville Fire Department boat, Heise was taken into custody without further incident, and he did not sustain any injuries.

Court records show that Heise is facing the following charges:

2nd-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety Felony G

Operate Firearm While Intoxicated Misdemeanor A

Obstructing an Officer Misdemeanor A



Heise made his initial appearance in the Rock County Courthouse on Monday, where he had a signature bond set for $1,000.

He is expected to be back on November 1 for an adjourned initial appearance.

No additional details were provided. Local 5 News will update this if any more information is released.