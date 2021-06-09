Wisconsin man kills 1, hurts 2 in ax attack

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

SPARTA, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a man in western Wisconsin attacked three people with an ax, killing one of them.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the incident took place Sunday morning at a home in the town of Sparta.

Police arrived to find the suspected attacker outside with a rifle and a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital.

Inside the home, officers discovered the body of 87-year-old Bernard Waite.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says Waite was related to the attacker.

A woman and a third person were also attacked and were taken to a hospital. The suspected attacker was arrested on suspicion of homicide.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

ISA celebrates grand opening

Jimmie Johnson

De Pere blasts Ashwaubenon baseball 10-0

Green Bay Blizzard

Green Bay Preble softball remains undefeated with sweep of Manitowoc

Northwoods League season begins, Dock Spiders handle Booyah 13-3