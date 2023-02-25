MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 25-year-old Wisconsin man was arrested for disorderly conduct after knocking on the doors of an apartment building while holding two small axes, only to jump out of a second-story window.

A release from the Madison Police Department states the incident happened around 10:20 p.m. on February 21 along the 4000 block of Nakoosa Trail.

Officers say Antonio A. Ramsey allegedly entered a stranger’s home holding two small axes after knocking on multiple doors.

When one person opened their door, Ramsey reportedly entered the unit and jumped out of a second-story window.

Officers found Ramsey on Stoughton Road near Commercial Drive shortly after and arrested him for disorderly conduct while armed, and resisting and obstructing.

The investigation is ongoing, no additional details were provided.