LOWELL, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities say a Wisconsin man was treated for hypothermia Sunday night after he fell into a river following a high-speed pursuit.

According to a release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were informed at 10:19 p.m. of a pursuit that started in Jefferson County on Highway 26 near Highway 19 and entered into Dodge County.

Deputies say the vehicle in question was found on Highway 26 and after attempting a traffic stop it fled at speeds reaching up to 110 miles per hour. Law enforcement attempted to use tire deflation devices to stop the driver, however, the driver continued to flee and eventually was fleeing on just the rims of the vehicle.

The pursuit is said to have come to an end after the fleeing driver entered the Village of Lowell and reached a dead end on North River Street.

The driver then fled from the car on foot but the vehicle’s passenger, 39-year-old Sara Champion from Beloit, was arrested and taken to the Dodge County Jail for Resisting/Obstructing an Officer, Possession of Cocaine, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as 35-year-old Johnny Shawver from Janesville, was found after he fell into a nearby river. He was treated for hypothermia and also had bumps, bruises, and scrapes after falling while running from deputies.

Shawver was arrested for Operating after Revocation, Felony Fleeing, and on warrants. At this time, no other information is available and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.