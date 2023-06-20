RUDOLPH, Wis. (WFRV) – A 24-year-old Wisconsin man was taken into custody on Tuesday after leading deputies on a pursuit that reached speeds of 115 miles per hour.

According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, shortly after 2 a.m., a deputy with the department attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle near Highway 66 and 2nd Avenue in the Township of Rudolph.

Deputies report that the traffic stop was for a speed-related offense and reckless driving. Despite the deputy flashing his lights, the suspect did not yield to the commands, and a high-speed pursuit ensued.

The pursuit continued from Wood County to Portage County and reportedly reached speeds over 115 miles per hour.

Units from the Portage Sheriff’s Office and the Stevens Point Police Department joined in the pursuit and attempted to stop the vehicle with a tire deflation device near Highway HH.

The suspect, identified as Zachary R. Zywicki, ran over the road spikes and eventually crashed. He then fled the vehicle on foot, leaving authorities to deploy K9 Units.

After about one hour of searching near Highway 66 and Riverview Avenue, K9 Units found Zywicki, and authorities were able to take him into custody without further incident.

Charges are being referred to the district attorney’s office and are expected to be filed within the coming days.