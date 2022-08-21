WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wausau Police Department has provided an update to a report of a warrant being issued for a convicted sex offender who allegedly tampered with his tracking device.

Officers say that Adam Eckart was apprehended by the Missouri State Highway Patrol in Cooper County, Missouri around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, August 21.

Authorities report that extradition back to Wisconsin is pending.

Eckart was previously sentenced to prison for Exposing a Child to Harmful Materials and Second-Degree Sexual Assault of a Child, and reached his mandatory release date from prison in May 2022.

However, when living in transitional housing in Marathon County, he allegedly tampered with his GPS, which prompted a warrant for his arrest on August 18.

No other information was provided.

