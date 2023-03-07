MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Beloit was arrested on multiple charges after he allegedly punched a bus driver and spat on passengers all because he wasn’t allowed to board.

According to the Madison Police Department, on March 3 around 5:30 p.m., officers were sent to a reported disturbance near the 200 block of Lake Street. A man was reportedly punching a bus driver and spitting on passengers.

Authorities say the man, identified as 43-year-old Eddie Green, did this after he wasn’t allowed to board a coach bus. The release mentioned Green was denied entry onto the bus because of his level of intoxication.

There was no mention on if there were any injuries. As of writing, Green has not been officially charged in court.

Police said Green was arrested for battery and disorderly conduct. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

No additional information was provided.