WEST BEND, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin deputies pulled over an erratic driver, who turned out to be on parole for First Degree Reckless Homicide, and found a loaded gun in his waistband.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, and according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, when deputies pulled over the 45-year-old from West Bend, they noticed signs of impairment.

Deputies say that before putting the man through sobriety tests, a pat-down search allegedly revealed a loaded 9mm handgun in the driver’s waistband.

The West Bend man, who is on parole for First Degree Reckless Homicide and First Degree Reckless Endangering Safety from offenses that occurred in 1999 and 2000, failed the field sobriety test. After allegedly refusing further testing, he was taken into custody.

Charges are being sought for OWI, Armed While Intoxicated, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

No further information about the incident was provided at this time.