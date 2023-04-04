OREGON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in southern Wisconsin have arrested a man in connection to a sexual assault on a bike trail.

According to a Facebook post, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office has taken 42-year-old Richard V. Cunningham from Brooklyn, Wisconsin, into custody for his alleged involvement in the sexual assault.

He was booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of 2nd Degree Sexual Assault, Strangulation, and Felony Bail Jumping.

On March 23, deputies responded to the 911 call around 5:00 p.m., where a female reported that she had been walking on the trail when Cunningham ran toward her. He allegedly tackled her to the ground and sexually assaulted her.

It was reported that the woman was able to fight Cunningham off and run to a nearby home before being transported to a local hospital. The assault happened on the Oregon Rotary Bike Trail, just off County Highway D in the Town of Oregon.

Both DNA and GPS technology led to the arrest of Cunningham, who was out on bail from a prior sexual assault arrest at the time of the offense.

“As a fellow Dane County resident and trail walker, I empathize with our community members’ fear and distress following the assault. I am hopeful the news of the arrest will help ease their concerns and further their confidence in the Dane County Sheriff’s Office’s commitment to public safety,” said Sheriff Kalvin Barrett. “I also pray that this arrest will help the brave survivor of this assault begin to heal.”

This incident remains under investigation by local law enforcement, and no additional details were provided to the general public.

Local 5 News will update this when more information is made available.