Wisconsin man pulled from Indiana lake after trying to rescue women

INDIANA (WFRV) – The body of a Wisconsin man was pulled from an Indiana lake on Sunday after he tried to rescue two women who fell into the water.

According to affiliate WLKY, 33-year-old Travis Ray St. Martin of Racine died in an apparent accidental drowning, the Crawford County Coroner’s Office said. St. Martin went missing earlier in the day, officials say.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says a conservation officer was on boat patrol before 3 p.m. when he was notified of a possible drowning. Authorities also report receiving multiple 911 calls about a man who had disappeared in the water.

WLKY reports investigators said two women were on an inflatable tube tied to a stationary rental boat when they fell into the water and were struggling to stay afloat.

Several people entered the water to help the women, one of whom was rescued. St. Martin was among those who jumped from the boat and disappeared under the water.

Officials say the other woman was rescued by a group of people from a separate boat. She was airlifted to a hospital and later released.

Neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected to be contributing factors in St. Martin’s accidental drowning. Life jackets were found on board of the boat, but officials say none were in use when the incident occurred on Sunday.

