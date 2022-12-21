NEWPORT, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in central Wisconsin arrested a man for his 11th OWI after his vehicle slid off the road and refused field sobriety testing.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on December 20 around 12:45 a.m. deputies responded to a vehicle that reportedly slid off the road. The incident was on New Haven Road near HWY 16.

A Sergeant contacted the only person in the vehicle. The man initially refused to identify himself, but eventually was identified as 59-year-old Matthew Blanchard.

Authorities say that Blanchard had a ‘strong’ odor of intoxicants and had slurred and incoherent speech. He also reportedly refused any field sobriety testing and was arrested for suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

It was determined that Blanchard had a revoked driver’s license, four open felony cases and ten prior OWI convictions. Court records showed that Blanchard was not officially charged at this time.

However, he was booked into the Columbia County Jail for charges of OWI 11th offense, operating a motor vehicle while revoked and four counts of felony bail jumping.

No additional information was provided.