MIDDLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man in southern Wisconsin was reportedly arrested early Sunday morning for his 4th Operating While Intoxicated offense.

In a release, the Middleton Police Department says an officer at 12:48 a.m. saw a vehicle going east on Century Avenue before driving over the center line and continuing down the wrong side of the road.

The officer then pulled the vehicle over and identified the driver as 43-year-old Matthew J. Parnell from Middleton.

Police say Parnell initially tried to walk away from the traffic stop but was eventually detained.

The officer reported that Parnell had a strong odor of intoxicants on his breath and show behavior of being intoxicated.

Parnell was then arrested following a field sobriety test and is being held at the Dane County Jail for charges of felony OWI and Obstructing.

No other details on the incident are available at this time.