WESTFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A 19-year-old Wisconsin man was arrested on Saturday after he allegedly returned to a residence he once lived at and physically assaulted two individuals, causing substantial injury.

Deputies from the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office were sent to a residence in the Village of Westfield on Saturday, November 25, after a caller had reported that his brother had been attacked by a man and his head was stomped on. The victim was also reportedly threatened with a knife.

While responding to the residence, another victim reported a physical altercation and that she had a broken nose.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the male suspect, later identified as 19-year-old Sully Pulvermacher, lived at the residence in the past but had moved out.

The victims were allegedly kicked, and the second one had her hair pulled and was hit with fists by Pulvermacher, who left the residence but then returned to hit the female victim several more times and threw her phone, causing it to break.

Furthermore, the female victim reported a separate incident had occurred two weeks prior, where Pulvermacher had allegedly hit her in the face with a firearm, causing a concussion.

Pulvermacher was arrested and transported to the Marquette County Jail, where he is being held on a $25,000 cash bond.

Wisconsin Circuit Court records show that Pulvermacher is charged with the following:

Substantial Battery-Intend Bodily Harm Use of a Dangerous Weapon Domestic Abuse

Intimidate Victim/Use or Attempt Force Domestic Abuse

Substantial Battery-Intend Bodily Harm Domestic Abuse

Intimidate Victim/Use or Attempt Force Domestic Abuse

Battery

Bail Jumping-Misdemeanor

Criminal Damage to Property Domestic Abuse

Criminal Trespass to Dwelling Disorderly Conduct

Disorderly Conduct Domestic Abuse



Pulvermacher is expected to return to the Marquette County Courthouse on December 4 for his initial appearance.

Local 5 News will continue to follow this case as it progresses.