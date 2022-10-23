STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Stevens Point was sentenced to five years in prison for administering numerous chat groups devoted to exchanging child pornography.

According to a release, Alexander Kucharski, 21, pleaded guilty and was sentenced on October 20 to five years in prison for distributing child pornography. Kucharski’s prison sentence will be followed by 12 years of supervised release.

Kucharski was arrested after law enforcement determined that he was creating and administering numerous ‘Kik‘ chat groups devoted to exchanging child pornography.

Authorities say that each chatroom had at least 50 members before they were shut down, and whenever a chatroom did get shut down, Kucharski would just make a new one.

The sentencing Judge found that by administering these chat rooms, Kucharski ‘facilitated the continued victimization of numerous children.’

The charge against Kucharski was the result of an investigation conducted by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, Stevens Point Police Department, Portage County Sheriff’s Office, and Plover Police Department.