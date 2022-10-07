WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man has been sentenced after getting accused of making false statements when purchasing firearms in Wausau.

According to a release, 31-year-old Kyle Ritchie from Schofield will spend the next 24 months in federal prison followed by 3 years of supervised release after pleading guilty on July 15, 2022.

Between May 23 and 28, 2021, Ritchie allegedly purchased four firearms from federally licensed firearms dealers in the Wausau area. In order to complete the purchases of these firearms, Ritchie said that he was the actual buyer of these firearms.

Authorities say an investigation revealed that Ritchie purchased these firearms for Victor Pennington, who in exchange, gave Ritchie methamphetamine.

Pennington, who is prohibited from purchasing firearms as a result of multiple Wisconsin felony convictions, pleaded guilty to a federal charge of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine on September 27. Pennington will be sentenced on January 4, 2023.

At Ritchie’s sentencing, the judge stated that the seriousness of Ritchie’s offense warranted a prison sentence, despite never being in prison before.

The judge also mentioned that Ritchie understood he was purchasing guns for a known drug dealer, and that his own addiction did not excuse his crimes.

The charge against Ritchie was a result of an investigation conducted by the Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force, the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.