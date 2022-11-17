MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 30-year-old man from Madison was sentenced to federal prison on Thursday for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

According to a release, Raymond Poore will spend the next three and a half years behind bars after he previously plead guilty to the charge on August 3, 2022.

Poore was apprehended in possession of a 9-millimeter handgun on November 18, 2021, after Madison Police and Dane County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to stop a suspected stolen vehicle in which Poore was a passenger.

The driver of the vehicle led police on a high-speed chase on the Beltline Highway into the city of Monona. The pursuit continued through the city at dangerous speeds before officers deployed spike strips, which ultimately brought the vehicle to a halt.

The driver and Poore abandoned the car and fled in different directions on foot. Monona officers saw Poore run across Broadway Street while holding his hand near his waistband.

Officers were able to catch up to Poore and tackle him to the ground, restraining him. As they rolled Poore over, they found a loaded 9-millimeter handgun under his body.

Poore’s criminal history included two prior felony convictions in 2011, one for aggravated battery and the other for burglary while armed with a dangerous weapon.

At the sentencing, Judge William M. Conley took into account that Poore’s prior convictions were at a very youthful age but also considered the fact that Poore possessed the firearm while under state supervision for his earlier convictions.

The charge against Poore was the result of an investigation conducted by the Madison and Monona Police Departments and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.