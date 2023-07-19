MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 30-year-old Wisconsin man was sentenced to several years behind bars for illegally owning a firearm, which he shared on his Snapchat.

As announced by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Wisconsin, Kareem Nellem of La Crosse will spend the next 46 months in federal prison for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. Officials added that a 3-year term of supervised release will follow the prison term.

On March 30, 2022, the La Crosse Police Department conducted a search of Nellem’s residence in connection to a drug investigation. During the search, officers located a 9mm firearm in a dresser.

The investigation revealed that on the same date his residence was searched, Nellem had posted his publicly accessible Snapchat account a video of himself holding two firearms.

The firearm recovered from his residence appeared consistent with one of those firearms. DNA tests were conducted and also linked Nellem to the firearm.

Nellem is prohibited from legally possessing a firearm as a result of a 2012 conviction for armed robbery with a firearm.

At the sentencing, Judge James Peterson stated that an aggravating factor, in this case, was that Nellem committed the offense while under supervision. Judge Peterson also stated that while the defendant had the potential to succeed, his criminal history also demonstrated a potential for violence.

The charge against Nellem was the result of an investigation conducted by the La Crosse Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.