Wisconsin man sentenced after robbing undercover ATF officer at gunpoint

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Milwaukee man was sentenced to prison after he robbed an undercover ATF agent of his issued iPhone, keys to the vehicle and ATF buy money.

According to authorities, 30-year-old Donquell Franklin pleaded guilty on March 2 of robbery of personal property. On May 20, Franklin was sentenced to 84 months (seven years) in federal prison.

Back in 2017, ATF agents and task force officers were doing an undercover investigation of illegal firearm sales. On April 4, 2017, Franklin went into the vehicle of an undercover ATF task force officer and pointed a pistol at the officer.

The officer pushed the gun away and then Franklin ejected the magazine, re-inserted it, racked the slide and pointed it at the officer again. Franklin then robbed the officer of ATF buy money, an ATF-issued iPhone and the keys to the vehicle.

Other officers quickly arrived at the scene and chased Franklin on foot. Authorities found Franklin hiding in a garage in an alley. Re-tracing Franklin’s steps they found the pistol, the iPhone and the keys to the undercover officer’s vehicle.

Judge Pamela Pepper also ordered that Franklin’s sentence run consecutive to his state revocation sentence.

The Milwaukee Field Office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Milwaukee Police Department, and the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.