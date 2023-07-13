MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 22-year-old Wisconsin man was sentenced to federal prison on Tuesday by U.S. District Judge William Conley for transferring a firearm to a prohibited person.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Wisconsin, Daniel Baccas of Sun Prairie will spend the next 30 months behind bars for the charge. He previously pled guilty on April 7, 2023.

During an auto theft investigation in November and December 2021, officers observed videos posted to social media depicting Baccas with suspected marijuana and firearms.

One of the videos showed Baccas and another person taking turns holding a rifle. At the time the video was recorded, both Baccas and the other person were prohibited from receiving firearms because both were facing felony criminal charges in Dane County.

At his guilty plea, Baccas admitted that he gave the person the rifle and knew that the person was under indictment at the time.

A subsequent search of Baccas’s residence yielded a Glock handgun with an auto-sear attachment, a 50-round drum magazine, and 690 grams of marijuana packaged for resale.

An auto-sear is an illegal, after-market attachment that converts a semi-automatic Glock handgun into a machine gun. With the attachment, the gun can fire 50 rounds within four seconds of pulling the trigger.

The charge against Baccas was the result of an investigation conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Sun Prairie Police Department, and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.