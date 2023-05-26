MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 27-year-old Milwaukee man was sentenced to ten years in federal prison after he lured a victim to an apartment building and robbed him, subsequently stealing the victim’s car.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, Jerome O. Smith learned his sentence on May 24 at the Milwaukee County Courthouse. The carjacking took place in Milwaukee in May 2022.

Court documents show that on May 8, 2022, Smith lured his victim to an apartment building in Milwaukee. When the victim arrived, Smith held a gun to his head and stole his jewelry, wallet, watch, and car keys. Smith then took off in the victim’s car.

At the sentencing, the judge noted that Smith’s crime was among the most serious crimes prosecuted in federal court. The judge discussed the violent nature of the crime and the trauma it caused the victim. He concluded that the crime warranted a significant period of incarceration.

This case was investigated by the FBI’s Milwaukee Area Violent Crimes Task Force.

No additional details were provided.