MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man will be heading to federal prison after serving a state prison term after transporting stolen goods worth over $5,000 across the Midwest.

36-year-old Ahmeeshadye Curtis from Madison was sentenced to three and a half years in federal prison for conspiring to transport and transporting the stolen goods across state lines.

Curtis is currently serving a two-and-a-half-year sentence in Ohio state prison for burglary-related crimes.

At the trial, from November 2019 through December 24, 2019, Curtis conspired with 39-year-old Carl Carter, also from Madison, to commit seven burglaries and attempt another of stores in Iowa, Ohio, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

Officials say Curtis and Carter’s plan was then to travel across state lines with the stolen merchandise, which included cell phones (primarily Apple iPhones), other electronics, and jewelry.

According to the United States Justice Department, two burglaries happened in Janesville on November 28, 2019.

At Curtis’ sentencing, the judge described the burglaries as ‘high-level property crimes’ and emphasized the impact that the crimes had on the store owners and workers, who explained they no longer felt safe working at the store.

Officials say that Curtis’ criminal history, which includes multiple other thefts and a burglary in Ohio, also played a significant role in the sentencing.

Carl Carter pleaded guilty to the conspiracy charge and was sentenced on January 4, 2021, to two and a half years in federal prison.

No further information was provided.