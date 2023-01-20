MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 48-year-old Wisconsin man was sentenced to six years behind bars for several drug-related charges he pleaded guilty to back in 2022.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Wisconsin, Michael S. Murphy from Madison was sentenced to six years for distributing heroin and fentanyl as well as possessing firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking.

In October and November of 2021, law enforcement conducted several controlled buys of heroin using an undercover officer.

Through surveillance, law enforcement determined that Murphy was the supplier for the dealer involved in these buys. Based on this information, authorities obtained a search warrant for Murphy’s home.

There, they found over 100 grams of heroin laced with fentanyl, over 20 grams of cocaine, and a quantity of crack cocaine. They also found a 9mm handgun with a loaded magazine inserted, a .45 caliber handgun, another 9mm handgun with the serial number scratched off, and 94 unspent rounds of ammunition.

The judge presiding over the case said that a 6-year prison sentence was necessary to reflect the seriousness of Murphy’s conduct.

He highlighted that the types of drugs involved, particularly fentanyl, are deadly and present grave risks to the community.

The judge also noted that the firearms, one of which was loaded, presented additional dangers. Under the statute, the firearms charge requires a mandatory minimum 5-year prison sentence. The additional time beyond the mandatory minimum was needed to address the entirety of the conduct involved.

The charges against Murphy were the result of an investigation conducted by the Dane County Narcotics Task Force and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.