MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 37-year-old Wisconsin man was sentenced to prison on Thursday for a drug bust because of an expired license plate sticker.

Announced by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Wisconsin, Wausau native Devin Needham was sentenced to ten years for possessing with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

In December 2021, law enforcement agents began a drug investigation into Needham. The investigation showed that Needham and his co-defendant, Ari Lor, were involved in selling large amounts of meth.

On June 20, 2022, GPS location data from Lor’s phone showed he was driving toward Wausau from his home in Appleton. Based on information developed during the investigation, agents believed Lor planned to meet with Needham to buy meth.

Law enforcement located Lor’s black minivan parked at a market in Wausau. They observed Lor leave the market carrying at least one plastic bag and enter the minivan’s passenger side.

The minivan drove away but was pulled over by officers a short time later for an expired registration sticker. After a K9 positively alerted to the presence of narcotics, officers searched the minivan and found around one pound of meth in the plastic bag,

Authorities reviewed surveillance video from the market and saw Lor and Needham walk around the store together. In the video, Needham is carrying a white plastic bag, and the store’s name is printed on the side of the bag. This was the same bag found in the minivan containing meth.

During Lor’s arrest, agents seized two cell phones from him. Officers later searched the phones after obtaining a warrant and found messages over the application “Telegram” from June 19, 2022, where Lor asked Needham about the price of one pound of meth.

Needham responded and said it would cost $4,000. More messages would be sent about the location of the meetup and more information.

Needham’s criminal history includes eight prior felony convictions, including convictions for child abuse, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, and bail jumping.

At the sentencing, the judge stated that Needham was a drug trafficker of significance and had a substantial criminal history, including multiple offenses involving violence. With these factors in mind, Needham received a ten-year sentence.

As for Lor, he was sentenced to ten years in prison on June 29, 2023.