Wisconsin man sentenced to 20 years in prison for producing child pornography in Philippines

WASHINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) — A Wisconsin man was sentenced Wednesday for producing and possessing child pornography and engaging in illicit sexual conduct with a minor in the Philippines.

According to the United State’s Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Wisconsin, Jeffry Ernisse, 63, was sentenced to 20 years in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release.

Officials say admissions made in connection with his guilty plea show that while law enforcement was investigating Ernisse for production of child pornography in Wisconsin, they discovered evidence of additional child pornography production from the Philippines on Ernisse’s digital devices.

While in the Philippines, Ernisse reportedly assaulted a four-year-old girl and then recorded the sexual assaults on March 10, 2015 and April 17, 2015.

In December 2015, Ernisse possessed child pornography in the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations, with the cooperation of the Sheboygan Police Department, investigated the case.