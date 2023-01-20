MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 29-year-old Wisconsin man was sentenced to five years in prison, followed by a three-year term of supervised release for illegally possessing a weapon.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Wisconsin says that Alexander Jefferson-Cooper from Madison was convicted after being the suspect in a shooting incident.

The Fitchburg Police Department began its investigation into Jefferson-Cooper after he was named a suspect that occurred on September 29, 2021. The victim of the shooting, a former girlfriend of the defendant, reported her car had been shot after an online argument with the defendant.

During the course of the investigation, officers executed a search warrant at a residence in Oregon, Wisconsin, on October 5, 2021, where Jefferson-Cooper was residing at the time.

Officers located a number of firearms in the residence, including a Walther 9mm handgun. Through ballistics testing, officers determined that the Walther 9mm handgun had been used to commit the September 29 shooting.

Further, a review of Jefferson-Cooper’s cellphone and public Facebook posts revealed that he had posted photos and videos of himself holding this handgun on September 7, 2021.

Jefferson-Cooper was charged in connection with the September 29, 2021, shooting in Dane County. He was sentenced in that case to six months behind bars.

At the time of the offense, Jefferson-Cooper was prohibited from possessing firearms as a result of multiple felony convictions, including a 2016 conviction for keeping a place of prostitution.

The charge against Jefferson-Cooper was the result of an investigation conducted by the Fitchburg Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.