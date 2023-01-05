SPARTA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for attacking three people with an axe, killing one of them back in 2021.

38-year-old Thomas Aspseter from Sparta will spend the rest of his life behind bars after being sentenced on Wednesday for killing his grandfather and injuring his granduncle and grandaunt.

Aspseter previously lived in the home with his grandparents. He was eventually asked to leave but ended up breaking back into the home while the grandparents were away.

A short time later, Aspseter was asked to leave again. That is when he attacked and killed 87-year-old Bernard Waite. 76-year-old Michael Waite and 73-year-old Margaret Waite were both injured in the attack.

Authorities responding to the scene found Aspseter outside the residence with a rifle and a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he would later recover.

Aspseter was convicted of the following charges:

1st-Degree Intentional Homicide Felony A

Attempted 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide Felony A

Attempted 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide Felony A

Aggravated Battery – Intend to Cause Great Bodily Harm Felony E

Aggravated Battery – Intend to Cause Great Bodily Harm Felony E



In handing down the sentence, Judge Todd Ziegler said the attack was “horrific” and was the most “vicious and aggravated” crime he has seen during his time as a judge.

Officials say this is the third life without parole sentence in Monroe County following a conviction at a jury trial in the past year.