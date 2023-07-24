(WFRV) – A Wisconsin man was sentenced to prison after he pled guilty to making racially charged threats toward Black residents.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office, 45-year-old William McDonald was sentenced to 30 months in prison for intimidating and interfering with Black residents because of their race and because they were exercising their right to fair housing. Additionally, McDonald’s sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release.

Court documents reportedly showed that McDonald vandalized a Black woman’s vehicle parked outside her apartment by slashing her tires and smashing her windshield back in March 2021. McDonald also left a note on her cate filled with racial slurs and demanding that she move out of West Allis.

The release also said that McDonald vandalized another Black woman’s door in April 2022 with racial graffiti. He also left a note calling her family a racial slur and demanded that she leave the building.

Every person in the United States has the right to live in their homes and neighborhoods free from the threat of violence based on race. The Justice Department will vigorously enforce federal laws that protect all residents against race-based threats like those made by this defendant. This sentence should send a strong message to others who would carry out similar acts that they will be brought to justice. Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division

The FBI Milwaukee Field Office and the West Allis Police Department investigated the case. No additional information was provided.